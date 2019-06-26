Van used by Mumbai cops transformed into cloakroom for US consulate visitors

To ease the process of clearing US visa applications, the Bandra-Kurla Complex Police converted one of their patrol vans posted outside the United States consulate into a cloakroom.

All visitors and applicants can now deposit their cellphones, laptops, and other belongings that are not allowed inside the building, at the unofficial cloakroom.

Moreover, instead of shelling out hundreds from their pocket to safely deposit their valuables, they would now have to pay just Rs 10, as per a report by Times of India.

The patrol van is equipped with 107 lockers for the 1,000 odd persons that visit the consulate daily. The cloakroom service can be availed from 6 am to 2 pm daily. If by chance, someone needs to collect their belongings beyond these hours, they can go to the BKC police station and collect them.

Visitors have to pay Rs 10 and register their phone number to get a token and a payment receipt. The sons of two police constables keep a watch on the visitors’ belongings and the amount collected is deposited in the Police Welfare Fund.

Speaking about the practice that prevailed before this facility was made available to visitors, a police officer said: “Earlier, when stopped at the consulate gate, applicants would dump their phones, headphones, Bluetooth devices, watches, and other banned items outside the consulate compound. Some of them would even pay their auto-rickshaw drivers anywhere between Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 to keep their belongings safe until the time they exited the building.”

Speaking about the new cloakroom arranged by the police, a security official at the consulate said the service has proven really helpful so far. It has proven especially beneficial for visa applicants coming from outside the state.

He added that though the website of the US consulate mentions in detail all the items that are banned inside the premises, people still tend to carry important gadgets such as their mobile phones and laptops along with their visa documents. Now, since the consulate premises do not have any provision to store banned items, visitors usually leave them at the gate, placing their trust on absolute strangers to keep vigil or have to go back and come another day.

The cloakroom service was the brainchild of police commissioner Sanjay Barve. He came up with the idea while taking feedback from cops patrolling the consulate area. The cloakroom service was launched on May 21.

A police officer said Barve came up with the plan when he saw bags lying unattended outside the consulate, which had led to two bomb scares earlier this year.