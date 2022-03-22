English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’ has an Indian link. It lies in the paint

    The 'Indian Yellow' -- used by Vincent Van Gogh to paint 'Starry Night' -- was created by the urine of wasting cows, who were allegedly force-fed nothing other than mango leaves in Munger, Bihar.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST
    A woman stands near a painting by Vincent Van Gogh,

    A woman stands near a painting by Vincent Van Gogh, " The Starry Night". The yellow pigment used in the painting is "Indian Yellow'.


    ‘The Starry Night’.  Vincent Van Gogh's masterpiece and arguably one of the world’s most recognized pieces of art has an Indian connection. The yellow pigment used in the painting was sourced from the country, specifically from Munger in Bihar.

    But why would a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter from the late 1890s use colours sourced from a different continent to paint an imaginary view from a lonely window of his asylum in Southern France?

    That's because the shade of yellow that he was partial to could only be prepared in India. The 'Indian Yellow' was created by the urine of wasting cows, who were allegedly force-fed nothing other than mango leaves in the then city of Monghyr (currently Munger in Bihar).

    The source of the pigment was discovered in 1882 when government employee TN Mukharji submitted a report to the Society of Arts in London. In it, he insisted that he had witnessed first-hand “a sect of gwalas (milkmen)… feed the cows solely with mango leaves” which, he said, intensifies the “bile pigment and imparts to the urine a bright yellow colour”.

    Made to survive on an extremely restrictive diet, the cows “looked very unhealthy” Mukharji claimed in his report.

    Close

    Related stories

    The cows' urine was collected in terracotta pots and boiled over an open flame, filtered, dried, and clenched into pigment clumps called ‘piuri’. This was then imported to Europe as chalky spheres -- the prized 'Indian Yellow'.

    A fact which was known among art circles was highlighted by a Twitter account 'The Paperclip' which shared the trivia during Holi.

    The process was outlawed in Bengal 25 years later and its use abandoned in Europe.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Yellow #Starry Night #Vincent Van Gogh
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 02:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.