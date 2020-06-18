App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Van Gogh letter describing brothel visits auctions for Rs 1.8 crore

The only letter known to be co-written by Paul Gauguin and Van Gogh was penned in 1888, when the latter was living in the French city of Arles and frequented French brothels

Vincent Van Gogh (Image: Wikimedia)
Vincent Van Gogh (Image: Wikimedia)

A letter written by Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh and French artist Paul Gauguin describing their brothel experience has fetched a whopping Rs 1.8 crore at a recent auction.

The only letter known to be co-written by the post-impressionist artists was penned when Van Gogh was living in the French city of Arles in 1888, reported News 18. The letter was written to fellow artist Emile Bernard and describes their shenanigans at French brothels.

The four-page handwritten letter went on auction on June 17, along with some other letters penned by Gauguin, and was sold for 210,000 euro (around Rs 1,80,50,512).

The letter states that Van Gogh would often visit the brothels for work and it also contains details of the paintings that both artists were working on at that time.

Van Gogh is known to have frequented brothels and even shared romantic relations with sex workers. His association with brothels has been a topic of intrigue for art historians and have often been analysed closely to understand his work better.

 

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:46 pm

tags #art auction #Vincent Van Gogh

