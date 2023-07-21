Van Gogh 360 in Bengaluru: Dates, venue and how to book tickets

Van Gogh 360 exhibition will spotlight 300 of the Dutch artist's most famous paintings

The Van Gogh 360 immersive experience is coming to Bengaluru in August, and art enthusiasts can hardly keep calm. After enthralling visitors in Mumbai and Delhi, this exhibition will go on display in the Silicon Valley of India on August 8. Seamlessly blending art and technology, the Van Gogh 360 experience will turn the floor and walls of the exhibition room into a canvas to display the works of the celebrated Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh.

Here is all you need to know about the Van Gogh 360 immersive experience in Bengaluru, including venue, dates, how to book tickets and more.

Location

The Van Gogh 360 Bengaluru exhibition will go on display at the Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Bhartiya City, Thanisandra Main Road, Kannuru

Dates

The Van Gogh 360 exhibition will go on display in Bengaluru on August 8. It will run till September 3.

Timings

The exhibition will be open from 9 am to 9 pm. The last time for entry will be 9 pm on each day.

How to book tickets?

Tickets for the exhibition will go up on sale on BookMyShow starting 12 pm on July 22.

Between July 20 and July 22, tickets are available only for people who had previously registered for the event. Pre-registration had opened on BookMyShow in June.

Cost of tickets

Basic weekday entry tickets (Monday to Friday) will start at Rs 999. Weekend entry (Saturday and Sunday) tickets will start at Rs 1,399.

An Internet handling fee per ticket may be levied, according to BookMyShow.

Is there an age limit for entry?

People of all ages are welcome to attend the Van Gogh 360 exhibition. Children under the age of four can enter without a ticket. Strollers and babies are also permitted.

How long will each viewing last?

Van Gogh 360° is a timed-entry walk-through exhibit, designed to take less than 1 hour.

Is the venue wheelchair-accessible?

Yes, wheelchairs, walkers, and scooters are all permitted.