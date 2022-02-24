‘Valimai’ is out after multiple delays and Ajith fans can't keep calm

Valimai, produced by Boney Kapoor and starring megastar Ajith Kumar, was announced in 2019. (Film poster)

After a nearly two-year delay, southern superstar Ajith Kumar's Valimai was released in theatres on Thursday and social media was flooded with celebratory posts from fans.

Theatres across Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, were decorated with gigantic cutouts of the actor and had the first show scheduled as early as 4 am. Videos of fans pouring milk and showering flowers on Ajith's posters have been doing rounds in social media.

Check out a few of the videos here:



Can you show me a rock concert better than this? #FansFortRohini #Valimai pic.twitter.com/5iTx9EyHoX

— Nikilesh Surya (@NikileshSurya) February 24, 2022



And the chants of #AjithKumar inside the audi... Just some more minutes before the screening begins!!! THIS IS NEVER SEEN BEFORE MADNESS!!! #Valimai pic.twitter.com/241jZFAsp4 — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) February 23, 2022





Starting With A BANG

MASSIVE Celebrations Going On Alankar Team @Vellore_AK_Fort #Valimai #Ajithkumar



You need to be gifted to get such a thing. Listen to the tamil audio .#Valimai . pic.twitter.com/tV5Crnl6U9 — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) February 23, 2022



Directed by H Vinoth, the film features Ajith as a cop. Valimai is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. The cast also includes actors Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu, among others.

The movie is running across 4,000 theatres worldwide.