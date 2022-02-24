English
    ‘Valimai’ is out after multiple delays and Ajith fans can't keep calm

    With Valimai, Ajith scaled new peak in his career as the film released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, marking the actor's first pan-India release.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST
    Valimai, produced by Boney Kapoor and starring megastar Ajith Kumar, was announced in 2019. (Film poster)

    After a nearly two-year delay, southern superstar Ajith Kumar's Valimai was released in theatres on Thursday and social media was flooded with celebratory posts from fans.

    Theatres across Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, were decorated with gigantic cutouts of the actor and had the first show scheduled as early as 4 am. Videos of fans pouring milk and showering flowers on Ajith's posters have been doing rounds in social media.

    Check out a few of the videos here:







    Directed by H Vinoth, the film features Ajith as a cop.  Valimai is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. The cast also includes actors Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu, among others.

    The movie is running across 4,000 theatres worldwide.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    #Ajith #Ajith Kumar #Boney Kapoor #Valimai
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 05:17 pm

