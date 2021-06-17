MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

MSME Ministry extends validity of Udyog Aadhaar from March 31 to December 31, 2021

The extension of the validity deadline would facilitate MSMEs registered under to avail benefits of the provisions under various existing schemes and incentives including Priority Sector Lending benefits of MSME

Shreeja Singh
June 17, 2021 / 08:27 PM IST

Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises extended the validity of Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM) from March 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

The extension of the validity deadline would facilitate MSMEs registered under to avail benefits of the provisions under various existing schemes and incentives including Priority Sector Lending benefits of MSME.

"Considering the hardships faced by MSMEs during the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the representations received from the various MSME associations, financial institutions and Government departments dealing with the interest of MSME Sector, the said amendment has been carried out," the ministry said in a statement.

On June 26, 2020 the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises issued a notification changing the definition of MSMEs and introducing a new process for MSME registration that is Udyam Registration. The notification stated that the existing MSME registrations (Udyog Aadhaar Number (UAN) or Enterprise Memorandum (EM) shall become invalid after March 31.

The new registration process for MSMEs, Udyam registration was launched July 1, 2020.

Close

Only PAN and Aadhaar are required for registration on the Udyam portal. Since its launch in July, 2020, the portal seen recorded about 33 lakh registrations.

As per the official data available, 1.02 crore MSMEs have registered on the Udyog Aadhar portal which will now be valid till December 2021.
Shreeja Singh
TAGS: #India #MSME #Udyam registration #Udyog Aadhaar
first published: Jun 17, 2021 08:26 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.