MSME Ministry extends validity of Udyog Aadhaar from March 31 to December 31, 2021

Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises extended the validity of Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM) from March 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

The extension of the validity deadline would facilitate MSMEs registered under to avail benefits of the provisions under various existing schemes and incentives including Priority Sector Lending benefits of MSME.

"Considering the hardships faced by MSMEs during the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the representations received from the various MSME associations, financial institutions and Government departments dealing with the interest of MSME Sector, the said amendment has been carried out," the ministry said in a statement.

On June 26, 2020 the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises issued a notification changing the definition of MSMEs and introducing a new process for MSME registration that is Udyam Registration. The notification stated that the existing MSME registrations (Udyog Aadhaar Number (UAN) or Enterprise Memorandum (EM) shall become invalid after March 31.

The new registration process for MSMEs, Udyam registration was launched July 1, 2020.

Only PAN and Aadhaar are required for registration on the Udyam portal. Since its launch in July, 2020, the portal seen recorded about 33 lakh registrations.

As per the official data available, 1.02 crore MSMEs have registered on the Udyog Aadhar portal which will now be valid till December 2021.