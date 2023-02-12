Valentine's Day 2023: 6 gift ideas, from luxurious to modest

Valentine's Day 2023 is almost here, and whether you want to spoil your loved ones with pricey gifts or present them something simple yet heartfelt, there is a host of options you can choose from. We tell you our top six picks.

Skin care and fragrance hampers

Self-care gift sets will undoubtedly make your loved ones feel extra special. Spoil them with hampers, choosing from higher end brands like Victoria's Secret (priced Rs 5,000 and above) or more reasonable The Body Shop and MCaffeine (in Rs 1,500 to 2,000 range). For designer perfumes, Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Marc Jacobs and the classic Chanel are great choices.

Handmade, customised gifts

Put your artistic, calligraphic or writing skills to use by making your partner a portrait, a card or a bookmark. There is something undeniably special about putting in the effort to make a present by hand. You can also opt for commissioned art or customised star maps bearing the date of any of your relationship milestones. These will take longer to create and can cost you anywhere between Rs 4,000 to 6,000.

Super Bowl Halftime 2023: List of performers at America's big game

Book review | ‘After Sappho’ intricately weaves life stories of iconic queer feminists Sneakers Sneakers make for great running companions as well fashion pieces. You can chose brands like Adidas, Skechers and Nike or the more reasonably priced Red Tape and HRX. Jewellery Want to gift your partner with fine jewellery? You can choose from Swarovski's stunning collection of bracelets and earrings, which will cost you anywhere between Rs 7,000 and Rs 25,000. Books There are a lot of things you can gift bibliophiles -- books with heartering messages tucked away in the pages, a Kindle (starting price Rs 8,000) if you want to spend more, a special edition of their favourite book or a nice reading light. A steaming cup of coffee goes great with reading, so consider adding a hamper of their favourite brews too. Flowers and chocolates Conventional, many would say but bringing someone sweet-smelling blooms is a sureshot way to cheer them up. Add to them their favourite sweet treats -- chocolates or candies.