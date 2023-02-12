 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Valentine's Day 2023: 6 gift ideas, from luxurious to modest

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 12, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

Valentine's Day: Handmade or store bought, consider these presents for the day of love.

Valentine's Day gift ideas to make your celebrations sweeter.

Valentine's Day 2023 is almost here, and whether you want to spoil your loved ones with pricey gifts or present them something simple yet heartfelt, there is a host of options you can choose from. We tell you our top six picks.

Skin care and fragrance hampers 

Self-care gift sets will undoubtedly make your loved ones feel extra special. Spoil them with hampers, choosing from higher end brands like Victoria's Secret (priced Rs 5,000 and above) or more reasonable The Body Shop and MCaffeine (in Rs 1,500 to 2,000 range). For designer perfumes, Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Marc Jacobs and the classic Chanel are great choices.

Handmade, customised gifts