Valentine's Week is here: Celebrate love with these heart-warming days

Valentine's week, a seven-day celebration of love, has finally arrived. Starting from Rose Day on 7th February and ending with Valentine's Day on 14th February, this week is all about showering love and affection on your special someone.

Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day are the seven days of love that precede Valentine's Day on February 14.

Let's take a look at all the days and how to celebrate them:

Rose Day - 7th February:

Start the week with a gesture as simple as a rose. Gift your loved one a bouquet of their favorite flowers and watch them light up with happiness.

Propose Day - 8th February:

Take a leap of faith and pop the question to your significant other on this day. This could be the day you finally ask them to spend the rest of their life with you. Chocolate Day - 9th February:

Indulge in some sweet treats and pamper your partner with chocolates. From heart-shaped boxes to custom made chocolates, choose the one that fits your love story best.

Teddy Day - 10th February:

Teddies are cute, cuddly and the perfect gifts for this day. Give your partner a cute and soft teddy to remind them of your love and affection. Promise Day - 11th February:

Make promises to your partner on this day. Vow to be there for them through thick and thin, in good times and bad. Hug Day - 12th February:

Hugs are the perfect way to express love and affection. Give your partner a warm and tight hug to show how much you care for them. Kiss Day - 13th February:

Seal your love with a kiss. Give your partner a kiss filled with passion and love to show them how much they mean to you. Valentine's Day - 14th February:

Finally, the day has arrived. Celebrate your love by doing something special for your partner. From romantic dinners to weekend getaways, the possibilities are endless. So, get ready to celebrate the week of love and make memories with your loved one. Happy Valentine's Week!

