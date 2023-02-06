 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Valentine's Week is here: Celebrate love with these heart-warming days

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

Valentine's Week 2023: Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day are the seven days of love that precede Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Week 2023: Celebrate the week of love each day with something special. (Representative Image)

Valentine's week, a seven-day celebration of love, has finally arrived. Starting from Rose Day on 7th February and ending with Valentine's Day on 14th February, this week is all about showering love and affection on your special someone.

Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day are the seven days of love that precede Valentine's Day on February 14.

Let's take a look at all the days and how to celebrate them:

Rose Day - 7th February:
Start the week with a gesture as simple as a rose. Gift your loved one a bouquet of their favorite flowers and watch them light up with happiness.