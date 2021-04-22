Vaccinating everyone above 18 years to cost 0.36% of GDP: India Ratings

People wait in a line outside a vaccination centre to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India on March 2, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on April 22 said opening up the vaccination drive under phase 3 to all above 18 years of age would cost 0.36 percent of GDP.

According to Ind-Ra, the total size of the population that will now be eligible for vaccination would be 841.95 million out of the total population of 1,332.69 million. Ind-Ra's calculation shows that this may cost Rs 671.93 billion, of which the Union government will incur Rs 208.70 billion and state governments together will incur Rs 463.23 billion.

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, the Union government had announced the opening up of the vaccination to all persons above 18 years of age. It had further liberalised the vaccine procurement for the open market under which the Indian vaccine manufacturers would now be supplying 50 percent of their production to the Indian government and the balance 50 percent would be available for procurement by the state governments and the private hospitals.

"Of the total requirement of vaccines, a sum of Rs 50.90 billion has already been spent for procuring 214 million doses; thus, the remaining amount required to be spent for procuring 1,554 million doses would be Rs 621.03 billion. This is not a big amount as Rs. 671.93 billion works out to be just 0.36 percent of GDP," the agency said.

"If we split it between the Union government and state governments, then the fiscal impact on the Union Budget would be 0.12 percent of GDP and on the state budgets would 0.24 percent of GDP," Ind-Ra said.

According to the rating agency, the maximum impact is likely to borne by Bihar at 0.60 percent of GSDP, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 0.47 percent, Jharkhand at 0.37 percent, Manipur at 0.36 percent, Assam at 0.35 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 0.30 percent and Odisha 0.30 percent.

Ind-Ra believes given the magnitude of the problem and the economic cost the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is likely to inflict on the economy, it is too small an amount. However, more than the money spent, the critical factor would be how soon the desired level of vaccination can be achieved, it concluded.

It further noted that the decision to allow restricted emergency use of Russian vaccine Sputnik-V and other vaccines approved by the US, EU and WHO is another step in the right direction which would help accelerate vaccination efforts.