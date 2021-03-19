English
Vaani Kapoor becomes Mango's first brand ambassador for India

Flipkart-owned Myntra and Mango will launch their first campaign with a 48-second film across digital and social media starring Kapoor to highlight the brand’s new spring-summer collection.

March 19, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
Fashion brand Mango, along with its franchise partner, Myntra, has roped in Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, as its first brand ambassador in the country.

“As Mango India’s franchise partner, we are delighted to announce the brand’s association with Vaani. Her persona is a reflection of the attributes of the brand Mango, making her the perfect choice to connect with fashion-forward consumers, across the country. We aim to strengthen our position in the evolving fashion space and attract new consumers, and we are confident that Mango’s association with Vaani is going to drive this goal very effectively. The new spring-summer-21 campaign is set to enamor the audience, where Vaani brings the new collection to life, with a dash of elegance and sophistication,” Vishal Anand, senior director, Myntra told Financial Express.

The company said that it expects Kapoor's social media followers to play a key role in engaging the audience and rousing their interest in the fashion brand.

“Fashion to me is a way of expressing yourself and exploring your individuality. I am happy to be a part of the brand’s endeavor to strike a chord with customers from every pocket in the country,” Kapoor said.
