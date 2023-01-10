 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Uzbekistan cough syrup row: UP suspends manufacturing license of drug maker Marion Biotech

Ayushman Kumar
Jan 10, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

Marion Biotech had its manufacturing licence suspended after failing to respond to a show-cause notice by the regulatory authority.

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has suspended the production licence of Marion Biotech Pvt. Ltd, a Noida-based drug maker that manufactured a cough medicine linked to the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

“We have suspended the drug manufacturing license of Marion Biotech. The company hasn’t responded to the show-cause notice issued by us on the reason for manufacturing violations at the production plant in Noida,” an official at the department told Moneycontrol.

According to the official, Marion Biotech founders had two licenses -- Form 25 and Form 28 -- for manufacturing  different types of drugs at the Noida based factory.

“The company possessed two types of licenses for production of biological and other-than-biological drugs and both have been suspended until further notice,” he added.

Also read: Uzbekistan cough syrup row: Marion Biotech asked to completely halt drug production at Noida plant

A show-cause notice was given to the directors of Marion Biotech on December 30, and they were told to reply by January 5.