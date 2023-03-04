 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Contamination confirmed, Marion Biotech to be asked to recall drugs

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 04, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

Twenty two out of 36 samples of drugs manufactured by Marion Biotech were found to be contaminated. The state Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority has started the process of cancellation of manufacturing license of the firm, an official said.

Three officials from Marion Biotech have been arrested by Noida Police for selling adulterated medicine.

The Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority on March 4 said estranged pharma firm Marion Biotech, which had supplied the cough syrups that reportedly caused the deaths of children in Uzbekistan, will be asked to recall its products from abroad and an alert for the same may be issued soon.

“Since it has been found that the company’s drug manufacturing practices were compromised, they will have to recall the product from the market. They don’t supply drugs in the Indian market, they will have to recall the product from the countries they have supplied,” Vaibhav Babbar, drug inspector, Noida told Moneycontrol.

When asked about the procedure ahead on Marion Biotech, the drug inspector said that the union health ministry would take a call on the same.

