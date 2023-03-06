 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Uzbek children’s deaths: Drug watchdog initiates process of cancelling Marion Biotech’s licence

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 06, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

Twenty-two out of 36 samples of cough syrups made by the company failed drug contamination tests at a central drug laboratory

(Representative Image)

Uttar Pradesh’s drug regulator has started the process of cancelling the manufacturing license of Noida-based Marion Biotech after cough syrups made by it were linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, officials said.

Twenty-two of 36 samples of syrups made by Marion Biotech, which allegedly manufactured adulterated and spurious drugs, failed drug contamination tests carried out by a central laboratory.

“The drug regulator is committed to take strict action against the firm for violations of norms. The production license is already suspended, so, there is no drug production taking place. We have initiated the process of cancellation of the manufacturing license,” Sandeep Kumar Chaurasia, Assistant Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh’s Food Safety and Drug Administration, told Moneycontrol.

Also read: Marion Biotech's licence to be cancelled after contamination confirmed