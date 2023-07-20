Uttarakhand woman uses cobra to murder boyfriend. It cost her only…

An Uttarakhand woman apparently used a cobra to murder her boyfriend (Representational image)

Police in Haldwani are on the lookout for a woman accused of murdering her boyfriend using a venomous cobra procured from a local snake charmer.

According to a report in Times of India, Ankit Chauhan, 32, was found dead on July 15 inside his car. Chauhan’s body was found in the backseat of his car near Teenpani railway crossing in Uttarakhand. The cause of his death was initially ruled as asphyxiation, until cops launched an investigation into the case.

They unravelled a plot that resembles a Bollywood crime thriller. A post-mortem of Chauhan’s body revealed that he had snake bites on both his legs. The cause of his death had been snake venom, not asphyxiation as was initially presumed.

When cops went through his call history and searched CCTV footage from the area, the name Mahi Arya cropped up. They realised that Arya and Chauhan had been in a relationship. The case progressed further when Chauhan’s sister filed a police complaint accusing Arya and her friend Deep Kandpal of murdering her businessman brother.

When cops examined Mahi Arya’s call history, they found the number of a snake charmer named Ramesh Nath. The snake charmer told police that Arya had approached him for help, saying she wanted to make her boyfriend’s death look like an accident.

The woman paid Nath Rs 10,000 for the use of his cobra – a highly venomous snake. The snake charmer further said that Arya was upset about Chauhan’s constant interference in her life.

He added that Arya and her friend had fled to Nepal after murdering Chauhan. A search team has been instituted to trace the accused.