Uttarakhand woman marries step-son, husband files police complaint

A man has accused his wife of marrying her step-son (Representative Image)

A woman in Uttarakhand allegedly got married her step-son, according to police complaint lodged by her husband. The bizarre incident was reported from Bazpur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district. An India Today report identified the husband as one Indraram and the woman as Babli.

In his complaint, Indraram said that he had been married to Babli for the last 11 years. They had three children together. Indraram also had two sons from his first marriage, according to an Aaj Tak report.

Later, one of Indraram’s sons from his first marriage began visiting the family often, he said in his written complaint to the police. He further alleged that a few days ago, his wife went to visit her family but never returned. Babli also took Rs 20,000 from the house before leaving, the complainant said.

When Indraram went to fetch Babli, he realised she had gotten married to his son and was living with him. She refused to return with her husband and the two sides ended up in a scuffle in which Indraram was injured.

The Bazpur resident later approached the police to file a complaint in the matter. Police have now launched an investigation into the case.





