Uttarakhand HC lashes out at state govt over violation of COVID-19 norms during Kumbh Mela, Char Dham Yatra amidst COVID-19

Kumbh Mela 2021: A majority of the 48.51 lakh people took part in the last two 'royal baths' (shahi snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Uttarakhand High Court on May 20 expressed its concern with state government's failure in ensuring compliance with social distancing norms while holding religious events like Kumbh Mela and Char Dham Yatra.

According to a report in Bar and Bench, a Bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma said, "First we make the mistake of Kumbh Mela, then there is Char Dham. Why do we repeatedly cause embarrassment to ourselves?"

The remarks came after the violation of COVID-19 protocols at Kumbh Mela attracted attention from across the world. Moreover, social media was flooded with videos of Kumbh Mela in Haridwar where hundreds of thousands of people gathered for a holy dip in the Ganges, violating the mask and social distancing norms.

"Those videos which are available on social media. You yourself should be asking these questions, instead of court asking these questions. You are issuing orders on paper, no one is implementing," the Chief Justice said.

The Uttarakhand government on April 29 suspended this year's Char Dham Yatra and said that only the priests of the four temples will perform the puja and other rituals.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In a tweet, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat urged everyone to pray virtually and perform the rituals from home.

A week ago from this decision on April 21, the Uttarakhand High Court had asked the state government to publish the standard operating procedures for the forthcoming Chardham yatra in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, observing that the pilgrimage cannot be allowed to turn into another Kumbh, reported PTI.

(with agency inputs)