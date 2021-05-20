Uttarakhand HC lashes out at state govt over violation of COVID-19 norms during Kumbh Mela, Char Dham Yatra amidst COVID-19
The remarks came after the violation of COVID-19 protocols at Kumbh Mela attracted attention from across the world.
Kumbh Mela 2021: A majority of the 48.51 lakh people took part in the last two 'royal baths' (shahi snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14.
Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Uttarakhand High Court on May 20 expressed its concern with state government's failure in ensuring compliance with social distancing norms while holding religious events like Kumbh Mela and Char Dham Yatra.
According to a report in Bar and Bench, a Bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma said, "First we make the mistake of Kumbh Mela, then there is Char Dham. Why do we repeatedly cause embarrassment to ourselves?"
The remarks came after the violation of COVID-19 protocols at Kumbh Mela attracted attention from across the world. Moreover, social media was flooded with videos of Kumbh Mela in Haridwar where hundreds of thousands of people gathered for a holy dip in the Ganges, violating the mask and social distancing norms.
"Those videos which are available on social media. You yourself should be asking these questions, instead of court asking these questions. You are issuing orders on paper, no one is implementing," the Chief Justice said.
The Uttarakhand government on April 29 suspended this year's Char Dham Yatra and said that only the priests of the four temples will perform the puja and other rituals.
In a tweet, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat urged everyone to pray virtually and perform the rituals from home.
A week ago from this decision on April 21, the Uttarakhand High Court had asked the state government to publish the standard operating procedures for the forthcoming Chardham yatra in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, observing that the pilgrimage cannot be allowed to turn into another Kumbh, reported PTI.(with agency inputs)