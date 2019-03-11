Uttarakhand election date for Lok Sabha polls 2019: Single-phase voting on April 11

Moneycontrol News

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the full schedule of phase-wise and constituency-wise voting for Uttarakhand in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls that begin on April 11.

In the high-stakes battle, candidates from major political parties including the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand will be contesting for five seats/constituencies on April 11.

The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states. Polling for the Assembly elections in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim — will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Poll Type Constituency name State Poll date Phase Lok Sabha Tehri Garhwal Uttarakhand April 11 1 Lok Sabha Garhwal Uttarakhand April 11 1 Lok Sabha Almora Uttarakhand April 11 1 Lok Sabha Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Uttarakhand April 11 1 Lok Sabha Hardwar Uttarakhand April 11 1

Let’s take a look at the constituency-wise voting dates for Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2019 full schedule