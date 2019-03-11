Uttarakhand election date for Lok Sabha polls 2019: Single-phase voting on April 11

Uttarakhand Election Date: Constituency, phase-wise schedule for Lok Sabha Polls 2019.
Moneycontrol News
The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the full schedule of phase-wise and constituency-wise voting for Uttarakhand in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls that begin on April 11.
In the high-stakes battle, candidates from major political parties including the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand will be contesting for five seats/constituencies on April 11.
The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states. Polling for the Assembly elections in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim — will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.
Polling for the general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.Let’s take a look at the constituency-wise voting dates for Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand.
|Poll Type
|Constituency name
|State
|Poll date
|Phase
|Lok Sabha
|Tehri Garhwal
|Uttarakhand
|April 11
|1
|Lok Sabha
|Garhwal
|Uttarakhand
|April 11
|1
|Lok Sabha
|Almora
|Uttarakhand
|April 11
|1
|Lok Sabha
|Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
|Uttarakhand
|April 11
|1
|Lok Sabha
|Hardwar
|Uttarakhand
|April 11
|1
ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2019 full schedule