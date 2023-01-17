Uttar Pradesh woman kills husband, buries him, builds septic tank on it

In an incident that would appear to be straight out of Drishyam, a woman in Uttar Pradesh killed her husband and buried the body in a plot where a house was being built, and constructed a septic tank over it. She was helped by her lover and a friend, Times of India reported.

The woman Neetu and her lover Harpal were arrested on Saturday and the body was recovered from the construction site. The police are currently on the look out for the third accused, Gaurav, the publication stated.

The incident came to light after the brother of the deceased, Satish Pal, approached the police to file a missing complaint on January 10. Pal had been missing for a week.

Neetu was questioned but the police failed to find a lead until they caught Harpal who was known to frequent the house. During interrogation, Harpal confessed to killing Lal together with Neetu and Gaurav.

According to the report, Neetu and Harpal were in a relationship and wanted to get married. They then decided to kill Pal and roped in their friend Gaurav into it. Both Gaurav and Harpal were working on building a house in the next plot and decided to bury Pal's body in it.

On January 2, Neetu spiked Pal's drink and after he feel asleep, she and the others strangled him. Gaurav and Harpal then dragged him away to the plot, buried him and built a septic tank over it.

After Harpal's confession, the police dug up that portion of the plot to recover the remains. Read more: Aaftab confesses to killing Shraddha Walkar during polygraph test, to undergo narco analysis on Thursday

Moneycontrol News

