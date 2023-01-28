UP vendor, who makes Rs 500 a day, accused of Rs 366-crore GST fraud: Report

The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar earlier this week. (Representational image).

A street vendor in Uttar Pradesh was raided earlier this week by GST (Goods and Services Tax) officials, who accused him of collecting Rs 366 crore via tax fraud, The Times of India reported.

The 40-year old man, who sells clothes in Muzaffarnagar, said he made Rs 500 per day and was stunned by the allegations.

He said he had a GST account two years ago, when he ran a tiny scrap shop. Because of losses, he abandoned that work and started selling clothes.

The man said he had asked a professional to close that account.

After his home was raided this week, the man flagged the matter to the GST department and submitted the necessary documents to it.

Read More

After his complaint, a senior official said a thorough investigation was started into the matter.

"Bills worth over Rs 300 crore has (sic) been issued," JS Shukla, the joint commissioner at the west UP GST department's special investigation branch, told The Times of India. "It seems to be a huge racket."