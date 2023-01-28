English
    UP vendor, who makes Rs 500 a day, accused of Rs 366-crore GST fraud: Report

    The 40-year old man, who sells clothes in Muzaffarnagar, has urged officials to conduct a fair probe.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
    The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar earlier this week. (Representational image).

    A street vendor in Uttar Pradesh was raided earlier this week by GST (Goods and Services Tax) officials, who accused him of collecting Rs 366 crore via tax fraud, The Times of India reported.

    The 40-year old man, who sells clothes in Muzaffarnagar, said he made Rs 500 per day and was stunned by the allegations.

    He said he had a GST account two years ago, when he ran a tiny scrap shop. Because of losses, he abandoned that work and started selling clothes.

    The man said he had asked a professional to close that account.