Uttar Pradesh teacher suspended over video of student massaging her arm

A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh was suspended after a video which shows a student massaging her arm sparked massive public backlash.

The video, filmed inside a classroom, shows the teacher receiving an arm massage from a young boy standing beside her as she sat on a chair. Other students were also present in the classroom, where no teaching appeared to be taking place. The video was filmed at Pokhari Primary School in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi earlier this week and has since gone viral on social media.

The teacher was identified as one Urmila Singh and she has been suspended from her role as an assistant teacher under the ambit of Bawan Block's Basic Education Department, reports India Today.

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) ordered Singh’s suspension after the video went viral.

“I have also received this video through social media. Prima facie, the teacher has been found guilty. Her suspension proceedings have been started,” Hardoi Basic Education Officer BP Singh told India Today.

“Departmental action will be taken against her after proper investigation,” he added.

Although no formal complaint had been lodged against Urmila Singh before this, parents of the students she taught allege that she was quick-tempered and often made the children do odd jobs instead of teaching them.