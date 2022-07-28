English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Uttar Pradesh teacher suspended over video of student massaging her arm

    A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh was suspended after a video which shows a student massaging her arm sparked massive public backlash.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 28, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST
    Screengrab from a video tweeted by @nandiniidnani69

    Screengrab from a video tweeted by @nandiniidnani69


    A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh was suspended after a video which shows a student massaging her arm sparked massive public backlash.

    The video, filmed inside a classroom, shows the teacher receiving an arm massage from a young boy standing beside her as she sat on a chair. Other students were also present in the classroom, where no teaching appeared to be taking place. The video was filmed at Pokhari Primary School in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi earlier this week and has since gone viral on social media.

    The teacher was identified as one Urmila Singh and she has been suspended from her role as an assistant teacher under the ambit of Bawan Block's Basic Education Department, reports India Today.

    The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) ordered Singh’s suspension after the video went viral.

    “I have also received this video through social media. Prima facie, the teacher has been found guilty. Her suspension proceedings have been started,” Hardoi Basic Education Officer BP Singh told India Today.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Departmental action will be taken against her after proper investigation,” he added.

    Although no formal complaint had been lodged against Urmila Singh before this, parents of the students she taught allege that she was quick-tempered and often made the children do odd jobs instead of teaching them.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hardoi #teacher #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 06:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.