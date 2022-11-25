Rats ate 500 kg marijuana, claim UP cops: 'They have no fear'

Rats ate more than 500 kilograms of marijuana kept at police warehouses, the police of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura city recently told a court when asked to produce the seized drugs, The Times of India reported.

The police had confiscated the drugs, said to be worth Rs 60 lakh, from a truck in 2020 and booked the accused persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The marijuana was stored at warehouses in the Highway and Shergarh police stations.

The Mathura police spoke about rat infestation in a report submitted after a court order, India Today reported. The order was issued on November 18, according to TOI.

In it, judge Sanjay Chaudhary said all of the marijuana stored at Mathura police stations was at risk from rats and the only way to save the stash was to sell it to research labs, the BBC reported.

He added that the police were not equipped to deal with the issue.

Defending themselves, the police said they couldn't be expected to solve every problem, TOI reported. "Being small in size, rats have no fear of the police," they told the court. "There is no safe place in the police station to store the 'maal' and protect it from rats." The court has asked the police to prove their claim and set November 26 as the next date of hearing in the case. This isn't the first time rodents have been blamed for vanished stash. In 2018, the police in Bihar claimed rats drank 1,000 litres of confiscated liquor. In Assam, they were accused of destroying notes worth over Rs 12 lakh.

