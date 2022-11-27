Uttar Pradesh police's response to Elon Musk's tweet goes viral

Elon Musk had on November 22 asked Twitter users if his tweets count as work.

Apart from being the Twitter head who has been going against the flow, Elon Musk is also the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and is the richest person on earth which makes his voice or tweets (at least some of them) worthy of headlines. So when Musk wondered if his tweets count as work, the Uttar Pradesh police were quick to step in and state the obvious but with a twist.



Wait, if I Tweet does that count as work?

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

When Musk tweeted "Wait, if I Tweet does that count as work?" he did get some hilarious responses, but it's the Uttar Pradesh police's tweet that has recently gone viral on social media.

"Wait, if UP Police solves your problems over a tweet, does that count as work?" the Uttar Pradesh Police responded, and then answering its own question, they tweeted: "Yes, it does!"



Wait, if you sleep in the office does that count as work?

— David Pareja (@davidpareja) November 22, 2022

Here are a few other responses to Elon Musk 's tweet:



It's a little bit like if I play games, am I working? It's nice to be paid for what you like to do! — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) November 22, 2022





if you tweet that counts as work for us bro

— zomato (@zomato) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Musk announced that Twitter would be launching differently colored badges to distinguish between accounts.

"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week," he tweeted.

"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates."