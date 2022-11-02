Uttar Pradesh officials have their leaves cancelled as deadline for ‘pothole-free UP’ nears

The leaves of all officials in Uttar Pradesh’s Public Works Department (PWD) have been cancelled as the deadline for chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s mandate to make the state pothole-free by November 15 approaches.

Yogi Adityanath had earlier instructed that potholes in all roads of Uttar Pradesh should be repaired by November 15. He had given the order after a high-level meeting on October 6, according to news agency ANI.

With repair work still pending in several areas of the state, Public works department minister Jitin Prasada on Tuesday called for an explanation from Uttar Pradesh engineer-in-chief (EnC) and head of the department, Times of India reported.

Prasada sought a written explanation from the engineer-in-chief and the head of the department to explain the reason for the delay. He also cancelled leaves of PWD officials to speed up the process of repairing potholes on UP roads, and has asked for daily reports to check progress.

Engineers have been asked not to take leaves till November 15, keeping the chief minister’s mandate in mind.

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday also reviewed the state's new township policy and said housing and connected infrastructure is necessary for planned and sustainable development of cities. In the last five-and-a-half years, planned urbanisation has increased at a rapid pace in the state and this should be further encouraged keeping in view the future needs, an official release quoting the chief minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)