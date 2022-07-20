Uttar Pradesh farmer files complaint against Lord Indra for poor rains

"This area has not received rainfall for months. Everyone is facing problems because of it--both humans and cattle," the complaint letter stated. (Representational Image)

A farmer from Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint against Lord Indra, the god of rain, and sought action against him for causing low rainfall and drought.

In his complaint--filed on “Sampurna Samadhan Divas" or Total Redressal Day held on Saturday-- Sumit Kumar Yadav wrote that the complaint was being filed against “Indra Devta (Bhagwan Ji)".

"This area has not received rainfall for months. Everyone is facing problems because of it--both humans and cattle. The lack of rainfall has severely impacted the lives of women and children. Our crop yields are also getting affected," he wrote in his complaint, seeking suitable action against the god of rain, regional publication Amar Ujala reported.

According to the report, Yadav’s complaint was lodged with a tehsildar who also happened to forward it to senior officials for “suitable action". But, as a photo of the complaint went viral, it also raised questions among social media users whether such letters are read and analysed before being forwarded to higher officials.

NN Verma, the revenue official who received Yadav's letter and forwarded it to the DM’s office for further action, denied having forwarded it. He said that no such matter had come to him and that the seal on the complaint letter was a duplicate seal.

“The complaints received in the Sampurna Samadhan Divas are nominated to respective departments and these complaints are never forwarded to any other offices. So, this whole thing looks concocted. This is being investigated," he was quoted as saying by Dainik Jagran. He also told the publication that a probe would be conducted in the matter. The complaint letter, however, appeared to have his signature with a remark stating “forwarded for next action".

