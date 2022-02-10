UP elections 2022: On farmers' issues, BJP leader says opposition can’t differentiate between ‘gobi and matar’

Union minister and BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan. (Image posted on Facebook by Sanjeev Balyan)

The Jat-dominated Western Uttar Pradesh is voting in the first phase of the Assembly elections on February 10. The contest is being seen as tough for the Bharatiya Janata Party because of the anger of farmers, who staged a spirited protest against the three agricultural laws for a year. The laws were withdrawn in November last year.

Even as the Opposition bloc, comprising the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, looks to tap into farmers’ resentment, Union minister and BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan expressed confidence that his party will defeat them, NDTV reported.

"Who says farmers are not with us?” the Lok Sabha MP from Muzaffarnagar told the news channel. “Who are they to talk about farmers and farming? Which village have they stayed in? Their fathers, grandfathers were farmers. And they call themselves farmers. They can't even tell the difference between matar (peas) and gobi (cauliflower)."

Balyan claimed that members of the Muslim community will also vote for the BJP.

"We are contesting the elections on the basis of our work,” Balyan told NDTV. “We are not doing any polarisation. Muslims will vote for us because of the work we have done.”

The BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal from Muzaffarnagar.