    UP elections 2022: On farmers' issues, BJP leader says opposition can’t differentiate between ‘gobi and matar’

    Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Union minister and BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan expressed confidence that his party will defeat the opposition in the crucial polls.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    Union minister and BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan. (Image posted on Facebook by Sanjeev Balyan)

    The Jat-dominated Western Uttar Pradesh is voting in the first phase of the Assembly elections on February 10. The contest is being seen as tough for the Bharatiya Janata Party because of the anger of farmers, who staged a spirited protest against the three agricultural laws for a year. The laws were withdrawn in November last year.

    Even as the Opposition bloc, comprising the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, looks to tap into farmers’ resentment, Union minister and BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan expressed confidence that his party will defeat them, NDTV reported.

    "Who says farmers are not with us?” the Lok Sabha MP from Muzaffarnagar told the news channel. “Who are they to talk about farmers and farming? Which village have they stayed in? Their fathers, grandfathers were farmers. And they call themselves farmers. They can't even tell the difference between matar (peas) and gobi (cauliflower)."

    Follow live updates on phase one of 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. 

    In-Depth | Battle for Jatland: How the poll contest is stacked up in west UP

    Balyan claimed that members of the Muslim community will also vote for the BJP.

    "We are contesting the elections on the basis of our work,” Balyan told NDTV. “We are not doing any polarisation. Muslims will vote for us because of the work we have done.”

    The BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal from Muzaffarnagar.

    Fifty-eight constituencies are going to polls in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections. As many as 623 candidates are contesting in this phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote.  There will be six more phases of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections .
    Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #Farmers protest #UP Elections 2022
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 01:19 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.