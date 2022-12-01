UP bride calls cops after groom kisses her on stage: ‘Shocked, insulted’

A bride in Uttar Pradesh called the police to her wedding venue earlier this week, upset that the groom kissed her in front of their guests, The Times of India reported.

The woman, a 23-year-old graduate, said she was felt "shocked and insulted" when her to-be husband kissed her after they exchanged garlands in front of nearly 300 guests in Bareilly.

She claimed that the groom wanted to win a bet with his friends

"He didn't care about my self-respect and acted badly in front of several guests," the woman was quoted as saying by TOI. "How would he act in the future? I have decided not to go with him."

After the groom kissed her, she left the stage and called the police.

Her family tried to reason with her when she called off the wedding. The police, on reaching the spot, also tried to mediate between the families.

Both the parties said they will wait for a few days to let the dust settle. "She doesn't want to go with him," the bride's mother said. "We tried convincing her, but she didn't agree. We have decided to wait a few days and let her take some time." Reports have emerged recently of weddings being cancelled over what many would call trifles. Earlier this month, a woman in Uttarakhand called off her wedding because she was unhappy with the "cheap" bridal outfit her in-laws gave her. Before that, there was a report about a bride in UP refusing to go through with the wedding because the groom had not hired a wedding photographer. A groom had walked out of his wedding in June because dispute over which side should pay the band playing at the ceremony.

