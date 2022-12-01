 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UP bride calls cops after groom kisses her on stage: ‘Shocked, insulted’

Dec 01, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

The woman said that the groom wanted to win a bet with his friends and she felt insulted by his behaviour.

A bride in Uttar Pradesh called the police to her wedding venue earlier this week, upset that the groom kissed her in front of their guests, The Times of India reported.

The woman, a 23-year-old graduate, said she was felt "shocked and insulted" when her to-be husband kissed her after they exchanged garlands in front of nearly 300 guests in Bareilly.

She claimed that the groom wanted to win a bet with his friends

"He didn't care about my self-respect and acted badly in front of several guests," the woman was quoted as saying by TOI. "How would he act in the future? I have decided not to go with him."

After the groom kissed her, she left the stage and called the police.

Her family tried to reason with her when she called off the wedding. The police, on reaching the spot, also tried to mediate between the families.