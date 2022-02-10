MARKET NEWS

    Uttar Pradesh polls Phase 1 today: Over 26,000 polling booths, 50,000 security personnel deployed

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022: The police have sealed the borders of Uttar Pradesh and strict vigilance is being maintained to ensure peaceful polls in 58 Assembly constituencies.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST
    Uttar Pradesh polls: Nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies have been deployed to maintain law and order. (Representative Image)

    Uttar Pradesh polls: Nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies have been deployed to maintain law and order. (Representative Image)

    As the election campaign for the first phase of Assembly polls ended in western Uttar Pradesh, the state geared up for its phase-1 polls on February 10. Nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies have been deployed to maintain law and order in the state.

    The police have sealed the borders of Uttar Pradesh and strict vigilance is being maintained to ensure peaceful elections in 58 Assembly constituencies.

    A total of 623 candidates are contesting elections in the first phase.

    As many as 26,027 polling booths and 10,853 polling stations have been set up in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Election Commission of India. There are 2.28 crore eligible voters.

    Security officials told news agency ANI, "The highest deployment will be seen in Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh and Meerut." In Mathura, 75 coys of paramilitary amounting to 21,000 security personnel have been deployed.

    The officials added that amid high vigilance, car numbers were being listed at Haryana and Rajasthan borders.

    Read more: It's MY vs MY in Uttar Pradesh polls

    Follow live updates on phase one of 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. 

    Meanwhile, polling officials and other teams started assembling at Krishi Utpanna Bajar Samiti to collect all the required materials on Wednesday. "There will be movement of force throughout and voting will be held amid tight security," ANI reported the officials saying.

    Moreover, alcohol shops have been shut down and will be opened only after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

    Read more: Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: 5 key candidates in first phase of voting

    Banners, hoardings and posters of candidates seen within a radius of 200 metres of the polling booth will be taken down immediately. Also, banners of candidates put up at the polling boots will be considered as violation of Model code of conduct if the size exceeds three by four and a half feet.

    Shamli, Agra, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bagpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Aligarh and Bulandshahr will for polling on Thursday. The elections will be held in 403 Assembly seats in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

    (With inputs from ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #UP Elections 2022 #UP polls #Uttar Pradesh #Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections #Uttar Pradesh polls
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 07:13 am
