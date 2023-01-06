'Utho': Delhi cop stops street artiste from playing guitar. Watch

A man was stopped from making music in the heart of Delhi, as a cop stopped him in the middle of his performance and asked him to vacate the spot. The video of the incident from the national capital’s Connaught Place is viral, with internet users condemning the police action.

“Utho (get up),” the Delhi Police official tells the man, seated on the floor in the famous Connaught Place walkway and playing guitar. The man tries to convince the policeman to let him stay, but the officer is not convinced and insists that he stops playing the guitar and clear the spot. Passers-by who had gathered around the artiste to enjoy his music were also asked by the cop to disperse.

People who watched the 15-second clip slammed the policeman for stopping the man from playing on the street.

“Watched this clip on Instagram. @DelhiPolice this is not done. These artistes make our Delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame,” actor Rajesh Tailang tweeted, sharing the video. His video has over 1.6 million views.

“This is truly, truly wrong dear @DelhiPolice and every other ‘authority’,” singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted, urging the police to encourage street music in Delhi.

“Music and art bring joy and beauty into people’s tough lives and your own lives are brutal enough.”

Actor Adil Hussain echoed the sentiments. “It is utterly important that @DelhiPolice allows the buskers to play on the streets... Practice of art must be encouraged and facilitated,” he tweeted, thanking Tailang for sharing the video.

Moneycontrol News

