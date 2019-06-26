Using a phone while driving? You may have to pay Rs 5,000 fine if this Bill gets passed

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill may finally be implemented. The updated Bill was tabled before the Union Cabinet on Monday and will soon be debated and passed by Parliament. The updated Bill was first introduced three years ago in 2016 and was awaiting approval in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill was not approved in the subsequent years and lapsed when the 16th Lok Sabha ended. The Bill was reintroduced in the current session and the new Cabinet has already approved the revised Bill. It may be discussed in Parliament in the upcoming session and is expected to make commute far safer by introducing stricter rules and higher fines for violating traffic rules.

While it may take some time for the new rules underlines to be enforced, here’s what it holds and how it will be making travelling safer.

The most significant change being introduced would be higher penalties for traffic violations. For instance, those caught driving without a license would have to pay Rs 5,000 as a penalty instead of Rs 500.

For flouting speed limit and not wearing a seatbelt one can be slapped a Rs 1,000 fine, up from the previous amount of Rs 400 and Rs 100, respectively, reported Overdrive.

Those who get caught using a phone while driving or riding will also be fined Rs 5,000, up from Rs 1,000. Drunken driving would cost offenders Rs 10,000, up from the previous amount of Rs 2,000. Any person who blocks an emergency vehicle such as an ambulance or fire tender would also be fined Rs 10,000.

Additionally, the Bill also mandates a uniform driving licence and vehicle registration procedure in every state across the country; this can be guaranteed by setting up national online registration sites. Aadhaar card will soon be mandatory to apply for a driving license or for registering vehicles.

Also, once the Bill is passed, parents or guardians of juvenile offenders will be held guilty for violations committed by their wards. Punishments for such offences could even be as strict as cancelling the registration of the vehicle used by the juveniles while flouting traffic rules.

In hit and run cases, the victim’s family will now get up to Rs 10 lakh as compensation. Moreover, in case bad roads result in fatalities, agencies or contractors may be fined up to Rs 1 lakh.

In case persons involved in managing traffic, the police force, or transport department break any rule, fine amounts will be doubled for them.