Use this word to increase response rate on your e-mails

An Atlanta-based sales management solutions company SalesLoft recently deconstructed millions of emails to find out why some content of their emails turned out to be more productive than a basic "hi, I hope you're well."

Study results showed that subject lines with just one word outperformed the rest by 87 percent, while the mention of numbers reduced the response rate by 32 per cent.

What’s stranger? They found that if one writes the word "referred" in the subject line, it got 536 percent greater response!

An Inc.com report, which detailed the results of the study, mentioned that e-mails with lesser than 50 words also got more response than the rest.

The study also found that if one signs off their e-mails with "cheers", the response rate increased by 8 percent.

Now, one must note here, that the company that conducted the study had a typically American database, and it just may be so that “cheers” got greater response owing to its British lineage.

As the Inc.com article decodes, many Americans believe that talking like a British would be cooler and that’s why prefer an email that ends with a “cheers” instead of the usual “thank you” or “regards”.

A Vision.com article that states over 8.5 billion emails are shared across the world per day, however, disagrees.

According to them, gratitude wins. A study published on FastCompany found that mails that close with a variation of gratitude saw higher responses than ones with popular sign-offs like “cheers” and “kind regards”.

It states that sign-offs with some expression of gratitude saw 30 percent higher response rate than ones with neutral closings.