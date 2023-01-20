Usain Bolt speaks up after losing $12.7 million from Jamaica investment firm: 'Deafening silence'

Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt is seeking to recover more than $12.7 million that disappeared from his account with a Jamaican investment firm and is willing to take the case to court if necessary, his lawyer said.

Bolt’s account balance at Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Ltd (SSL) had inexplicably dwindled to just $12,000, he was told, according to lawyer Linton Gordon.

"We will be going to court with the matter" if the company does not return the funds, Gordon said.

“A time to keep and a time to speak. A time of war, and a time of…,” Bold tweeted on January 18. A day later, he posted, “Deafening silence”.

On Instagram, Bolt wrote, "In a world of lies... where is the truth? The history evil… What is the root? Money."

Jamaica has launched an investigation into the incident.

The country's financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement that it had placed the firm in "enhanced oversight" while it conducts the probe.

Usain Bolt's account was intended to serve as a pension for him and his parents, Gordon said. He retired in 2017 after dominating global sprinting for a decade, reviving a sport plagued by doping scandals and becoming a household name like Brazilian soccer legend Pele and American boxing champion Muhammad Ali. (With inputs from PTI)

