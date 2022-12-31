 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man stranded in deadly US storm breaks into school, leaves apology note

Dec 31, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Hailed as a hero online, a 27-year-old acted quickly to arrange food and shelter for several people running out of fuel during a blizzard.

Stranded in the snow in Buffalo, New York, Jay Whitey, 27, had to make a difficult choice. He was in his truck, running out of fuel and worried that he would die.

Last week, he had stepped out to save a trapped friend, CNN reported. But while on the road in Cheektowaga town, he found himself contending with snow several feet tall. He got out of the vehicle to do the impossible task of shovelling the thick snow.

Desperate, he also tried seeking help from the houses nearby. He pleaded but no one agreed to shelter him.

Whitey had let two other people into his truck. When one of them needed to go to the bathroom, he turned on his GPS and found a school nearby. He broke a window and entered the school with his two companions.

In the school's vicinity, Whitey saw other people, some of them senior citizens, stuck in their cars.  He managed to get 10 people inside the school.

The police were alerted by the school authorities but they couldn't answer the call due to the weather. Later, when they reviewed CCTV footage from the school, they saw heartwarming scenes.