Man misses heart transplant due to flight disruptions: ‘Cried more that day than...'

Dec 30, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

Patrick Holland, father to seven children, suffers from congestive heart failure.

Patrick Holland. (Image credit: Facebook)

A man suffering from congestive heart failure missed his long-awaited chance at a transplant because of the massive winter storm in the US.

Patrick Holland, 56, started for Seattle from Fairbanks in Alaska soon after receiving a call on December 22 from the hospital that would perform the procedure.

But his flight was cancelled, Holland's wife wrote on the Facebook page "Patrick's Transplant Journey".

The airline put him and his brother on another flight but even that plane was rerouted to Anchorage, Alaska.

Because Holland could not reach Seattle, someone else got that transplant. A heart can be preserved for four to six hours only.

Holland, a father to seven children, went from being hopeful about a healthier life to absolute dejection.