Lizards fall to the ground in US amid bomb cyclone

How to you know intense cold has arrived in the mostly sunny Florida? Five-foot-long lizards will begin dropping to the ground.

This holiday season, as a deep freeze gripped the US, several videos emerged on social media of iguanas, among largest reptiles in North America, becoming frozen and falling from trees.

Iguanas are cold-blooded creatures who are immobilised when temperatures fall in 40 degree Fahrenheit range.

Most recover from their frozen state and return to normal activity when it gets warmer.

This time in South Florida, temperatures fell in the 20s range, prompting alerts about iguanas and snakes falling.

In a Florida village, a man describe seeing a "strange rain" while fishing, the New York Post report.

He was taxidermist Brendan Dennuyl, who rushed to collect the reptiles in stupor. “I dropped my fishing rod and started gathering them as others were still falling to my left and right,” he told the newspaper. “Once I had a good handful and a few more on the ground next to me, I made a video showing people how these iguanas in South Florida react when temperatures dropped.” The video of obtained by news agency SWNS. The US has been under the grip of a bomb cyclone, caused by warm air from the gulf of Mexico colliding with the cold arctic air, leading to an unprecedented drop in pressure. Heavy snow and blizzards led to over 50 deaths and snapped power for over a million homes around Christmas. Earlier this week, the storm barrelled into California, bringing strong-winds and heavy rainfall. Two people, including a child, died due to the inclement weather, news agency AFP reported. There were reports of localised flooding and widespread power outages. (With inputs from AFP)

