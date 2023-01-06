 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lizards fall to the ground in US amid bomb cyclone

Jan 06, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

Iguanas, lizards that can grow up to five feet, are cold-blooded and become immobilised when temperatures fall in 40 degree Fahrenheit range.

How to you know intense cold has arrived in the mostly sunny Florida? Five-foot-long lizards will begin dropping to the ground.

This holiday season, as a deep freeze gripped the US, several videos emerged on social media of iguanas, among largest reptiles in North America, becoming frozen and falling from trees.

 

Iguanas are cold-blooded creatures who are immobilised when temperatures fall in 40 degree Fahrenheit range.

Most recover from their frozen state and return to normal activity when it gets warmer.

This time in South Florida, temperatures fell in the 20s range, prompting alerts about iguanas and snakes falling.

In a Florida village, a man describe seeing a "strange rain" while fishing, the New York Post report.