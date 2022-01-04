US woman faces backlash for making boyfriend FaceTime her for his 12-hour work shift

A screenshot from the TikTok video uploaded by Nela.

A woman from the United States has been facing severe backlash on social media after she put up a video on TikTok claiming that she forced her boyfriend to FaceTime her during his work hours because she does not "trust females" around him.

The woman, identified as Nela, wrote in her post: "“My boyfriend needs to facetime me his whole 12 hours shift. NOT BECAUSE I don’t trust him but because I don’t trust females... Might quit my job and go work with him.”



Woman slammed for making boyfriend FaceTime her for his entire 12-hour work shift pic.twitter.com/gIMQyRM6nS

— World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) December 23, 2021

Her boyfriend, identified as Jose Macias by the Daily Mail, is seen packaging products in a warehouse as Nela is doing dishes on the other end of the FaceTime call.

The clip resulted in strong backlash and a firestorm of responses, with many people calling her “not normal” and labeling her as someone who “needed to get help.”

"When you trust him it’s irrelevant if you don’t trust other women. If you have to film him the whole time because you don’t trust other women you really just don’t trust him. My advice for the guy: Stop that and get another girlfriend. And a better job," commented Twitter user @RicardoRetardo.

Another user Edmond Dantes wrote, "There's no woman worth me sitting my phone through my entire shift to see if women hit on me or not. Thats insecure."

There were also some who believed that the video was either fake or staged. Twitter user @said, "This has to be fake. No workplace would allow you to have your phone out like that, the rate he's working would get him fired in less than a week, and no way the phone would be able to stay charged for 12 hours. I only use my phone on breaks and it's on 40% after 12 hours."