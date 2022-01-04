MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

US woman faces backlash for making boyfriend FaceTime her for his 12-hour work shift

The woman, identified as Nela, wrote in her post: "“My boyfriend needs to facetime me his whole 12 hours shift. NOT BECAUSE I don’t trust him but because I don’t trust females...”

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
A screenshot from the TikTok video uploaded by Nela.

A screenshot from the TikTok video uploaded by Nela.


A woman from the United States has been facing severe backlash on social media after she put up a video on TikTok claiming that she forced her boyfriend to FaceTime her during his work hours because she does not "trust females" around him.

The woman, identified as Nela, wrote in her post: "“My boyfriend needs to facetime me his whole 12 hours shift. NOT BECAUSE I don’t trust him but because I don’t trust females... Might quit my job and go work with him.”

Her boyfriend, identified as Jose Macias by the Daily Mail, is seen packaging products in a warehouse as Nela is doing dishes on the other end of the FaceTime call.

The clip resulted in strong backlash and a firestorm of responses, with many people calling her “not normal” and labeling her as someone who “needed to get help.”

Close

Related stories

Read more: Apple WWDC 2021: New FaceTime features with Android and Windows support

"When you trust him it’s irrelevant if you don’t trust other women. If you have to film him the whole time because you don’t trust other women you really just don’t trust him. My advice for the guy: Stop that and get another girlfriend. And a better job," commented Twitter user @RicardoRetardo.

Another user Edmond Dantes wrote, "There's no woman worth me sitting my phone through my entire shift to see if women hit on me or not. Thats insecure."

Read more: Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value, then slips

There were also some who believed that the video was either fake or staged.  Twitter user @Emtarkanderundergunderson said, "This has to be fake. No workplace would allow you to have your phone out like that, the rate he's working would get him fired in less than a week, and no way the phone would be able to stay charged for 12 hours. I only use my phone on breaks and it's on 40% after 12 hours."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #FaceTime #TikTok #Twitter
first published: Jan 4, 2022 08:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.