US woman divorces husband, loses Rs 8.3 lakh thinking she was in relationship with 'Stranger Things' actor

In a shocking incident, a woman fell victim to a ruthless catfishing scam in which she began an online relationship, divorced her husband and sent $10,000 (Rs 8,31,535 approximately) worth of gift cards to someone portraying as an actor of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things”.

McKayla, a film artist and single mother from Kentucky, claimed she was in a “very toxic” relationship with her husband so she joined an online artist forum to make connections, according to the YouTube channel Catfished, New York Post reported.

“I’m incredibly excited to connect with fellow filmmakers who share the same passion for the art of filmmaking. I’m currently seeking creative collaboration opportunities, and I believe that together, we can create something truly remarkable,” she wrote on the forum.

Later, she received a message from a user named “DK MH” who said that he would like to chat and claimed to be “well-known actor” Dacre Montgomery, who played Billy Hargrove on “Stranger Things.”

“D K M H” is the title of Montgomery’s poetry book. “Me and him just really hit it off, but of course, I’m suspicious from the get-go until he starts doing things that make me believe that he is who he is,” McKayla said.

According to the New York Post, “Montgomery” was always complaining to McKayla about his relationship issues. He used to tell that his girlfriend named Liv Pollock controlled all of his bank accounts and he was having money issues due to that. So, McKayla ended up sending him the money over time.

“That’s one thing we actually bonded over, and basically through the relationship he was venting to me after a few months about his partner saying she’s very controlling of him, he doesn’t get to do the things he wants to do, she’s always there, (she’s) always got to supervise.”

“I kind of empathized with that because my ex-husband was that way,” she added.

“Montogomery” asked McKayla to be his girlfriend after a year of private messaging. Though the two had never met in person. He also asked the woman to keep the relationship “quite”.

The investigators found out that “Montgomery” was an individual posing as a “Romance Scammer,” someone who attempts to create a relationship with someone to then get them vulnerable and play with their feelings to make a financial gain out of it.

“If you’re someone like me, you’re afraid of abandonment and you’re a real big people pleaser, and these scammers, they just kind of come in and they leech off that,” McKayla said.