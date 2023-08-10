US woman attacked by snake accidentally dropped by a hawk from the sky. What happened next

Peggy Jones described the attack as “severely traumatic”. (Representative Image)

In a baffling incident from Silsbee, Texas, a woman was attacked by a snake that fell from the sky. 64-year-old Peggy Jones was finishing a day of work on her yard with her husband when the snake fell and wrapped itself around her right forearm.

The serpent refused to let go and tried to attack Jones’s face. Moreover, just a few moments later, a hawk dived in to reclaim its prey. The bird had actually accidentally dropped her prey from the sky. "I immediately screamed and started swinging my arm to shake the snake off," Jones told the New York Times. "I was screaming, 'Jesus, help me, please, Jesus, help me!'" she added.

"The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air."

"The snake was striking in my face, it struck my glasses a couple of times... I was slinging and slinging, he was striking and striking, and he just kept hanging on," she told CBS News.

While trying to reclaim its dropped prey, the brown-and-white hawk sunk its talons deep into her flesh. "The hawk grabbed the snake that was wrapped around my arm and pulled it like he was going to carry it away. And when he did, it flung my arm up. The hawk was carrying my arm and the snake with it,” Jones quoted.

The hawk was “stabbing” Jones repeatedly with its talons in an attempt to snatch its food. Eventually, the snake was pulled from her arm and her “startled” husband drove her to the hospital.

"There were puncture wounds, cuts, abrasions, scratches and severe bruising," she further quoted to CBS News, adding that the snake's attacks to her face damaged her glasses.

Jones described the attack as “severely traumatic” and also said that she was no stranger to wildlife encounters living in Texas. "I've actually seen a hawk pick up a snake. That's something they do, that's how they kill their prey," she said.