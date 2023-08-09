US woman feeds alcohol to crying 7-week-old baby. What happened next

Honesti De La Torre, 37, stopped to give the baby alcohol so that it would stop crying. (Representative Image)

In a shocking incident from California, USA, a woman was accused of filling her child’s milk bottle with alcohol. The 7-week-old baby was found intoxicated over the weekend, authorities said.

Honesti De La Torre, 37, was charged with “child endangerment”, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Monday. According to the officials, De La Torre was driving through Rialto, 55 miles east of Los Angeles and stopped to give the baby alcohol so that it would stop crying, as per New York Post.

The baby then became intoxicated.

The condition of the child was not revealed, New York Post reported.

De La Torre is being held in the West Valley Detention Centre on a $60,000 bond (Rs 49,71,255 approximately).

Meanwhile, different states in the US have been reporting an increase in cases of neglect and child abuse over the last few years, according to Fox News.

Experts suggest that a huge factor for the rise in cases is stress stemming from the pandemic.

In another baffling incident like this, an Ohio woman was charged with the murder of her 16-month-old toddler. Kristel Candelario, 31, left her child unattended and alone for 10 days when she went on a vacation. Her baby girl, Jailyn, died.

Candelario is currently being held on a $1 million bond (Rs 8,28,55,050 approximately)