US woman accidentally breaks sculpture worth Rs 35 lakh at fair. What happened next

Feb 19, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

"I saw this woman was there, and she was tapping (the sculpture), and then the thing fell over and shattered into thousands of pieces," artist Stephen Gamson told a Fox News affiliate in Miami.

The blue balloon sculpture sat alone on an acrylic base at the fair. (Image credit: jeffkoons.com)

A collector visiting a contemporary art fair accidentally toppled over a small glass sculpture by renowned artist Jeff Koons, shattering it to pieces.

The shiny blue sculpture, one of Koons' famous "balloon dog" series, was valued at $42,000.

The mishap occurred during a VIP preview at Art Wynwood in Miami, and some collectors thought it was performance art or a staged stunt.

The sculpture sat alone on an acrylic base emblazoned with Koons's surname.