US woman abandons pet dog at airport car park after canine denied boarding

The French bulldog is being taken care of a local animal shelter. (Image: @AlleghenyCoPD/Twitter)

A woman in the United States reportedly abandoned her pet French bulldog at a Pittsburgh International Airport car park after a dispute with airline staff regarding the animal's travel eligibility. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Friday morning, when authorities were alerted to an unattended stroller carrying the dog near short-term parking.

According to Allegheny County Police Department, a microchip was discovered on the dog, but attempts to reach the owner proved futile.

The woman, who was reportedly en route to a resort, insisted that her pet was an emotional support animal, seeking permission for the dog to accompany her on the flight.

Despite her assertions, airline personnel remained sceptical, informing her that the pet would need to be safely enclosed in a travel crate for the journey.

Undeterred by their directive, the woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, chose an astonishing course of action—leaving the defenseless canine near the parking area and proceeding to board her flight.

Sergeant Jason Donaldson of the Allegheny County Police Department said the dog was estimated to be around seven years old and is presently under the care of a local animal shelter.

"We found the dog to be in good health," Donaldson stated, addressing concerns about the dog's well-being. The incident sparked a surge of public outcry on social media, with people expressing interest in adopting the abandoned dog.

One user remarked, "This is the best thing that could have ever happened to that baby. Now it has a chance to find a real home and to be loved."

Another wrote: "Poor baby, I’d rescue that lovey in a second!!! Shame on that human owner, don’t ever get a pet again."

The Allegheny County Police Department has indicated that the owner may face charges of animal abandonment, an offense under Pennsylvania state law. Intentionally or knowingly abandoning an animal is regarded as an act of cruelty, with penalties ranging from a fine of $300 to $1,000 upon conviction.