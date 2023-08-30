US woman, 33, loses leg after contracting 'rare, flesh-eating bacteria'. See post

Jennifer Barlow estimates that she underwent over 30 surgeries.

In a horrifying incident, a woman named Jennifer Barlow lost her leg after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria while on a trip to the Bahamas.

According to her GoFundMe page, the bacteria started from a small cut on her leg that was exposed to ocean water and she spent the last five months in a hospital.

"It was so swollen - it was at least three times the size of my left knee. It was really scary. I was in excruciating pain,” the US Army veteran told Today.

She mentioned that doctors thought it was a sprain and put her on crutches and some medicines for the pain. Barlow also shared a lengthy post on Instagram about her “near-death experience”.



After one day, she suddenly passed out on the floor and was found by her brother in an unconscious state. Paramedics rushed to take her to the emergency room where she was diagnosed with septic shock and spent two weeks in a coma because the bacteria had entered her bloodstream.

Barlow also showed signs of kidney and liver failure. She needed a machine to breathe and medications to keep her stable.

"I was very concerned that she would not survive this," her physician Dr Jonathan Pollock from the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Centre said. "It is fair to say that her life was in grave danger."

According to the New York Post, Barlow had contracted a rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection that results in necrotizing fasciitis, or a "flesh-eating disease," which is believed to be caused primarily by group-A strep. She was in a coma for 10 days and underwent 12 surgeries to remove dead tissue from her thigh.

"I never in my life had heard of sepsis, and I had never heard of flesh-eating bacteria,” she said. The 33-year-old was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for expert wound care, but ultimately underwent amputation in March despite doctors' best attempts to save her leg.

"We were all the way down to muscle on the thigh on her leg," said Dr Tamra McKenzie-Johnson. Barlow estimates that she underwent over 30 surgeries.

Now, Barlow hopes for a prosthetic leg. "There are so many innovations and technology for prosthetics. I'm extremely open to linking up with somebody who could help me."