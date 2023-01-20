 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

US telecom company T-Mobile says data of 37 million customers hacked

AFP
Jan 20, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

The hacked information includes T-Mobile customers' names, addresses, email, phone number, dates of birth and account numbers.

T-Mobile determined that the attack likely began around November 25. (Representative image)

US telecom company T-Mobile announced Thursday that a recent hack impacted 37 million of its customers' data.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said it realized on January 5 that a "bad actor" had managed to infiltrate its computer system and was siphoning off information without authorization.

After identifying the source of the hack, it was fixed within 24 hours, the company said, adding that it believes the rest of its systems were not affected.

The company later determined that the attack likely began around November 25.

The hacked information includes T-Mobile customers' names, addresses, email, phone number, dates of birth and account numbers.

It does not include bank or social security card numbers, tax information or passwords, the company said.