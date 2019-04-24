US teen sues Apple for $1 billion after being wrongly accused of theft

A teenage student in the US has filed a lawsuit against Apple for as much $1 billion its facial recognition tool pointed fingers at him for a couple of thefts that took place at various Apple stores.

As much as $1,200 in goods were stolen at one of the heists for which the New Yorker Ousmane Bah has been falsely arrested for.

There were similar thefts reported from New Jersey, Delaware, and Manhattan.

Bah claimed he was falsely arrested for involvement in crimes he has not committed because Apple technology misidentified him.

Bah reportedly said that in the complaint that Apple filed, a file photo was included, which was not his, reported Bloomberg.

Moreover, Apple accused him of stealing from an Apple store in Boston, whereas he was in Manhattan on the day of the theft.

All the cases filed against Bah have been withdrawn except the one registered in New Jersey.

Now, Apple usually identifies thieves and other miscreants using a special type of face recognition software available on its own network. This helps link a person’s facial identity to documents with data on individuals available with them.

Bah believes what could have led to this wrong identification is a lost learner’s license. It had gone missing some time ago, and the thief in question may have acquired it to forge his identity.

The teen mentions in the lawsuit how the allegations have caused him serious mental trauma, due to which he also faced immense psychological stress and hardships.

Apple is yet to respond to these charges. It is true that this is not the first time that a billion-dollar lawsuit has been filed against the company, but it is hard to predict how this one will be handled.