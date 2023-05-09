US teen pepper-sprays teacher twice after he confiscated her phone. Watch

The minute-long clip was shared by a Reddit user. (Image: Screengrab from video @@Lazy_Mouse3803/Reddit)

A US high school teacher in Tennessee was pepper-sprayed twice by an unruly student after he confiscated her phone during class. The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on TikTok and Reddit.

The video shows the student confronting the teacher in the hallway, demanding that he return her phone. When he refused, the student held up a canister of pepper spray and sprayed the teacher twice.

According to a Reddit user who shared the video, the student had been "texting and Googling answers for her school work." The teacher had confiscated her phone as a disciplinary action.

The video shows the student storming out of the classroom, followed by other students. When the teacher follows her into the hallway, the student demands that he returns her phone. When he refuses, she pepper-sprays him.

Then, demanding her phone again from the shocked teacher, she holds the spray close to his face and does it again causing him to fall to his knees and scream in pain.



“She pepper-sprayed me!” the teacher says after standing up.

“Okay, now give me my phone,” came the response from the defiant student.

Another teacher steps in to tell her, “No, not now.”

The minute-long clip ends with the teacher coughing.

This is not the first time this teacher has been assaulted by a student. Two months earlier, he was punched in the face after confiscating a different student's phone. Internet users were quick to come to the teacher's defense, with many calling for the student's expulsion and arrest.

Teachers across US face similar incidents of violence and aggression from students. A recent survey found that more than 40% of teachers have been physically assaulted by a student at some point in their career.