MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: Pentagon

A defense official said that the head of the US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, told Taliban officials in a face-to-face meeting August 15 in Doha not to attack the airport.

AFP
August 16, 2021 / 09:22 PM IST
Representative image.(Image: AFP)

Representative image.(Image: AFP)

US soldiers killed two armed men at Kabul's airport Monday after a top Pentagon general met with the Taliban in Doha to urge them not to attack as thousands sought to flee Afghanistan, a defense official said.

"In the thousands of people who were there peacefully, two guys who had weapons brandished them menacingly. They were both killed," the official said, insisting on anonymity.

The official said that the head of the US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, told Taliban officials in a face-to-face meeting Sunday in Doha not to attack the airport.

Thousands of American troops took control of security at Afghanistan's main international airport outside Kabul on Saturday to enable the evacuations of US officials.

Afghans meanwhile massed at the airport and flooded out onto the tarmac seeking to board commerical flights out of the country.

Close
Videos showed hundreds trying to impede the takeoff of a US military transport, and there were reports that several were killed, either being crushed or falling from it after it took off.
AFP
Tags: #Afghanistan #Kabul airport #Pentagon
first published: Aug 16, 2021 09:20 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.