English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    US senator calls for Putin's assassination: 'Is there a Brutus in Russia?'

    Russia-Ukraine war: Lindsey Graham had introduced a resolution condemning Russian president Vladimir Putin and his military commanders for committing "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity."

    AFP
    March 04, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine: Lindsey Graham repeated the call later in a series of tweets, saying

    Russia-Ukraine: Lindsey Graham repeated the call later in a series of tweets, saying "the only people who can fix this are the Russian people."

    Senior US senator Lindsey Graham called for "somebody in Russia" to assassinate President Vladimir Putin after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in a televised interview Thursday evening.

    "How does this end? Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate... and take this guy out," the senator told conservative Fox News TV host Sean Hannity.

    Lindsey Graham repeated the call later in a series of tweets, saying "the only people who can fix this are the Russian people."

    "Is there a Brutus in Russia?" asked the senator, referring to one of Roman ruler Julius Caesar's assassins.

    The former presidential candidate also wondered if "a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg" existed in the Russian military, alluding to the German officer whose bomb failed to kill Adolf Hitler in 1944.

    Close

    Related stories

    "You would be doing your country -- and the world -- a great service," he added.

    The senator, who has served in congress for over twenty years and has at times been a close ally to former president Donald Trump, had earlier in the day introduced a resolution condemning the Russian president and his military commanders for committing "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity."

    Ukraine says at least 350 civilians have been killed since Vladimir Putin launched the invasion last week, and over 1 million have fled the country.

    Moscow claims it does not target civilian areas, despite widespread evidence to the contrary.
    AFP
    Tags: #Lindsey Graham #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 02:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.