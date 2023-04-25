US school bus driver intentionally slams brakes to teach children 'a lesson'. Video

Disturbing footage has surfaced of a Colorado school bus driver intentionally slamming on the brakes, causing the children on board to lurch forward and hit their heads on the seats in front of them. The driver, Brian Fitzgerald, is heard berating the children for not sitting still and then intentionally brake-checking them to make a point.

The video is difficult to watch, as the children are clearly in pain and crying out in distress.

After receiving complaints from multiple parents, the Douglas County School District conducted an internal investigation and found that Fitzgerald did indeed brake check the students. He was immediately removed from his position as a bus driver and later fired from his job.

One of the students also started bleeding from his forehead.

In addition to losing his job, Fitzgerald is now facing 30 misdemeanor charges of child abuse, including one count of child abuse with bodily injuries, which carries a sentence of close to a year in jail.

It's also worth noting that Fitzgerald's defense of blaming "unruly" children for his actions is not acceptable.

Moneycontrol News