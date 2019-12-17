US professor dismissed from class for airing Hitler parody

An accounts department professor of the University of Massachusetts was disallowed from taking classes, weeks before semester-end, for showing students an Adolf Hitler parody clip.

The school authorities were irked by the teacher’s decision to show “objectionable content” to the students inside the classroom and dismissed her for the rest of the semester.

Catherine West Lowry had played a four-minute parody video of Adolf Hitler’s dialogue in the 2004 German film “Downfall”. It immediately sparked a controversy at the Isenberg School of Management, with concerned officials slamming the “objectively offensive” video, reported The Washington Post.

Lowry has been teaching at the campus for more than 10 years and used to dole out extra marks to students who would come up with similar parody videos towards the close of every semester, informed her sophomore student Ibrahim Akar.

The “Downfall” clip that was showed in class was originally posted on YouTube a decade ago, by one of Lowry’s then students. The English subtitles added to the famous scene from the German movie by the accounts graduate read: “Don’t you dare finish that sentence or I’ll send you to a chamber and it won’t be the chamber of commerce.”

The reference made here is obviously to the gas chambers where the Nazis killed millions of Jews during the second world war and several persons present in the November 2019 class found it distasteful.

The teacher has since extended an apology to the class via email and vowed to put an end to this unique extra credit system she had introduced. Her letter read: “My intent was never to offend or upset anyone. While I've received hundreds of wonderful, thoughtful, creative videos over the past 11 years, this issue, along with an earlier issue this semester, has caused the end of these extra credit videos.”