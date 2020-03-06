US Presidential Elections: ‘Misogyny’ searches spike 2,400% after Elizabeth Warren quits race

Senator Elizabeth Warren had entered the race for the 2020 United States Presidential election with much aplomb. However, her elaborate plans to revamp American society, by stripping the moneyed class of both power and wealth, failed to gain her a broader political coalition in the Democratic Party.

She finally dropped her dreams to become President on March 5, bringing down the candidature down to two white men – former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders. The high-octane election, which gained much hype around the diverse demography of the candidates, now has no woman in the fray.

Commenting on the turn of events that led to this, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “Every time I get introduced as the most powerful woman, I almost cry, because I wish that were not true. I so wish we had a woman president of the United States, and we came so close to doing that. I do think there’s a certain element of misogyny.”

The Democrat had further observed that the bias against female presidential candidates has more to do with deep-rooted gender divisions in society than “mean spirited” actions.

After she spoke about the element of ‘misogyny’, searches for the word rose drastically by more than 2,400%, reported News 18.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, ‘misogyny’ was one of the most searched words on March 5, 2020, after Warren decided to withdraw her candidature.

Merriam Webster defines misogyny as “hatred for women”, which is different from the word “sexism”. While the former revolves around the feeling of hate towards women, sexism is a gender-neutral term.

When Warren was announcing the end of her Presidential campaign, she had said: “One of the hardest parts of this is all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years. That’s going to be hard.”